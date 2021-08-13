Local backyard birders can refill feeders and baths, state officials announced Friday, noting that a mysterious illness that spread among songbirds earlier in the summer appears to be waning.

“With decreasing reports of sick and dead wild birds, the Pennsylvania Game Commission is lifting the recommendation to cease feeding birds,” commission officials announced in a news release.

The recommendation against feeding songbirds was made in early June, when commission officials announced that a seemingly new, unknown illness was sickening and killing songbirds across the state, including in Lancaster County.

The birds’ symptoms included discharging and crusty eyes, eye lesions and neurological issues like head tremors and falling over, officials said.

Birds sick with the illness were first discovered in May near Washington D.C., and eventually were reported in 10 states.

Researchers at the Game Commission and the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine studied the illness, but as of Friday, they had no answers

“No definitive cause of illness or death has been determined. But research has ruled out many potential causes and there is no indication that feeding birds or maintaining birdbaths were contributing factors,” it reads.

It appears the illness is resolving itself, according to commission officials.

The illness has not infected people, domestic pets or livestock, officials said.

However, they recommended that birders clean feeders and birdbaths with soap and water weekly, and disinfect them with a 10% household bleach solution. Birders were asked to remain vigilant and report any sick or dead wild birds to commission officials; and keep pets away from sick or dead wild birds.

Officials also cautioned against touching wild birds, advising gloved-hands if necessary. Dead birds should be placed in closed plastic bags or buried at least 3 feet deep, they said.

“Natural resource management agencies in the affected jurisdictions continue to work with diagnostic laboratories to investigate the cause(s) of this event,” reads the release, later continuing. “Wildlife disease investigations can be inherently challenging and sometimes do not identify conclusive cause(s).”