Penn Manor School District seems to have a knack for supporting exceptional teachers.

There’s Katie Harnish, who traveled to Antarctica in 2022 through a National Geographic fellowship; Maria Vita who received a teaching excellence award from the American Psychological Association in May; and Elizabeth Raff, the 2022 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year.

And to further deepen its support, the district has promoted Raff to a spot where she’ll work with elementary school teachers to help boost their skills. She was promoted from sixth-grade teacher to the newly created role of elementary learning facilitator where she observes teachers in the classroom and provides feedback, co-teachings and provides one-on-one advice.

The special programs and events she is experiencing into January as part of her teacher of the year award are playing a key role in supporting elementary teachers.

“We focus on student learning so much,” Raff said. “But we need to also focus on how teachers learn because when teachers are equipped with excellent learning skills and strategies, then ultimately students benefit at the end. That’s really at the heart and soul of what I do.”

The position has not only given her the opportunity to work side by side in building the skills of her colleagues, but it gives her the leeway for frequent journeys across the country filling her role as Pennsylvania teacher of the year during what’s called the national cohort year.

“The purpose of the national cohort year is to gain a lot of professional learning, internally that we can bring back to our states and also our school districts,” Raff said. “It’s also an opportunity for us to be trained in what it means to be this platform of teacher of the year.”

During a weeklong summit in April in D.C., Raff was honored by President Joe Biden, talked with first lady Jill Biden (a teacher by trade) and sat in on an International Summit on the Teaching Profession where each country’s secretary of education was represented.

She also visited Google’s headquarters in California, attended NASA Space Camp and, as part of the conclusion to her time with the teacher of the year cohort and an event her husband might be looking forward to more than she is, she’ll watch the College Football Playoff National Championship in Houston, Texas, this coming January.

And, though the teacher of the year program is typically divided into two years – one for the national events and one for local speaking opportunities and universities and conferences – she compounded them mostly into one year as she was out on maternity leave with her youngest daughter for part of 2022.

“The role of teacher of the year is to elevate and to highlight the work of education,” Raff said. “Right now, especially, is an interesting time to be teacher of the year because we’re in a bit of a polarized world when it comes to education.”

‘Polarized world’

Much of what Raff has learned is how to highlight the good things happening in education to boost teacher recruitment and retention – which has been low in recent years.

“There are amazing things taking place in the world of education,” Raff said. “We just don’t always look for it.”

Part of her role as teacher of the year is to speak to high school students and those training to become teachers to create a sense of excitement around the profession.

“Teachers are the backbone of our community,” Raff said. “Without them we can’t thrive as a society.”

A total of 9,587 teachers in Pennsylvania left the profession in 2022-23, according to a study by the Penn State Center for Education Evaluation & Policy Analysis. That was the largest number of teachers leaving on record and accounted for a 7.7% attrition rate – up 1.5% over 2021-22.

Within the first five years of teaching, Raff said half of teachers leave the profession.

“It’s really hard,” Raff said. “So, we want to make sure that we have the support in place for our teachers so that they can grow and be successful in their first couple of years.”

Across most countries, Raff said there’s an issue of respect for the teaching profession.

Compounded on the lack of respect is the issue of pay, Raff said. There are other professions teachers can go into that pay more.

“A lot of the time teachers go into it for the heart of the work, not for the salary, and that’s why we show up every day,” Raff said. “But, when you have options, that’s a challenge. And then also support not knowing that you’re going to have community support or parental support.”

Fortunately, Raff said, she feels support from the Penn Manor School District community, which allows her the flexibility while working the equivalent of two-full time jobs during her tenure as teacher of the year.

“We are truly blessed with excellent teachers who have a desire to grow and develop their craft,” wrote Superintendent Phil Gale in a statement. “Our administration is supportive of teachers who take risks, try new approaches, and build off of the success they experience. They do all of this with the desire to help our students learn and achieve their life and academic goals.”

Gale said the district created Raff’s new learning facilitator position based on the peer helping peer coaching concept. The position was created using the district’s COVID relief money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

Professional learning

Holding this new position means she didn’t leave her students with a substitute teacher as she traveled for more than 20 different speaking engagements in the past year.

“I’ve been extremely grateful for the leadership here at Penn Manor,” Raff said. “They have been extremely kind and understanding …. I ultimately think they understand that it’s going to benefit our teachers and our students in the long run.”

In addition to speaking at conferences and universities across the country, Raff completed her national cohort year, which involved professional development and training with the other teachers selected by their respective states as teacher of the year.

“Just to be in a room full of educators that are so passionate and excited about the work that they do but also hearing their various perspectives on education was such a huge learning experience for me,” Raff said.

She also heard from people holding the role of secretary of education across the world when she attended an international summit in person at the Hamilton Hotel during her weeklong trip to D.C. – an experience that isn’t available to every teacher of the year cohort as the international summit isn’t always held in D.C.

“I’m getting goosebumps just thinking back on it,” Raff said. “It was empowering because the work that we do is not just in the four walls of our classroom… being part of a worldwide collaboration and discussion knocked down those walls.”

The last year has helped her not only become a better teacher and learn to use her platform as teacher of the year, but it’s helped her to facilitate professional development at Penn Manor.

Raff said she tries to be a visible presence in the district’s seven elementary schools but teachers will also be able to contact her through email, and soon, through a website and social media if they’re interested in professional development assistance.

And she plans on continuing to learn even after her time with the teacher of the year cohort ends.

Starting in the fall, she’ll be completing an online doctorate in education program through Penn State University.

“Everyone needs to have this culture of learning in order for growth and innovation to take place,” Raff said. “That’s what I’m hoping to learn a lot, and the practical side of things, and how we can create that culture here in America.”