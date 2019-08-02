Back to school: Here's when Lancaster County students start the 2019-20 school year

Believe it or not, most Lancaster County students return to school this month.

Among the county’s 17 public school districts and a handful of its most popular private schools, Columbia Borough School District’s first day is the earliest. Students there return Aug. 19.

Warwick, meanwhile, will welcome students in grades one through 12 back Sept. 4 — the latest start date in the county. Kindergartners go back the day after.

Here’s when schools across the county kick off their 2019-20 school year.

Aug. 19

- Columbia Borough.

Aug. 20

- Cocalico.

- Lancaster Mennonite.

- Pequea Valley.

Aug. 21

- Donegal.

- Conestoga Valley.

- Lampeter-Strasburg.

- Lancaster Country Day School.

- Penn Manor.

Aug. 22

- Hempfield.

Aug. 26

- Eastern Lancaster County.

- Elizabethtown Area (first through 12th).

- Ephrata Area.

- Lancaster (kindergarten through sixth, seventh and eighth at Martin School, ninth).

- Manheim Central.

- Manheim Township (first through 12th).

- Octorara Area.

- Solanco.

Aug. 27

Lancaster (seventh and eighth at Hand, Lincoln, Reynolds and Wheatland middle schools, 10th through 12th).

- Lancaster Catholic High School.

- Manheim Township (kindergarten).

Aug. 28

- Elizabethtown Area (kindergarten).

Sept. 4

- Warwick (first through 12th).

Sept. 5

- Warwick (kindergarten).