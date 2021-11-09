Many Lancaster County school officials expressed relief after Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday that he expects to hand decision-making regarding masks back to local school boards in January 2022.

The announcement follows months of contentious and, at times, rowdy school board meetings as communities across the county wrestled over whether to follow the Wolf administration’s mask order, which went into effect in early September.

That order is expected to be lifted for public K-12 schools on Jan. 17, 2022, Wolf said. The decision to soon end the statewide mandate comes days after federal officials approved the COVID-19 vaccine for younger children.

“Now, we are in a different place than we were in September, and it is time to prepare for a transition back to a more normal setting,” Wolf said in a statement released by his office.

For Penn Manor school board President Herk Rintz, a return to local control means a return to calm for school board members who have faced threats that, he said, have mostly come from parents who opposed the mask mandate.

“Pro-mask choice parents have been the most outspoken,” Rintz said. “And those are the ones that have probably made our lives most challenging recently, in terms of threats (district Superintendent Mike Leichliter) and I have received.”

He said Penn Manor is likely to return to its health and safety plan that it approved prior to the mask order, which did not require masks. How the board moves forward depends on the outcome of the municipal election, he said, in which thousands of write-in votes have not yet been counted.

The four Democratic write-in candidates were pro-mask, he said. If they are elected, the board’s conversations might be different, he said.

“It’s the will of the board and the will of the district,” he said. “It’s not Herk’s choice.”

In Eastern Lancaster County School District, masks have essentially remained optional despite the state’s mask order since the board approved a measure that allowed parents to opt kids out of wearing them without first obtaining a doctor’s signature.

Elanco school board President Thomas Wentzel said it was better late than never for Wolf to return decision-making regarding masks back to local school boards. He said Wolf most likely felt the pressure of local Republican gains from last Tuesday’s election that were in some ways fueled by the mask debate.

“He probably knows it’s best to let this one go right now,” Wentzel said.

Bob Hollister, Elanco’s superintendent, said he was relieved by Wolf’s announcement.

“I think it signals that COVID is soon in the rearview mirror,” he said in an email. “We can start healing as a nation; physically, emotionally, and socially.”

Brian Bliss, who leads Solanco School District, said he welcomed Wolf’s announcement, “as it represents a return of local decision-making authority for which we have strenuously advocated.”

For some school officials, a return to local control causes more of a headache, not less.

Edith Gallagher, School District of Lancaster’s school board president, said it puts more pressure on the school board and puts school board members back in the crosshairs of agitated residents who don’t like their representatives’ stance on masks.

“These decisions should be made by higher authorities rather than school boards because we do not have the expertise to make those decisions,” Gallagher said, adding that Lancaster County does not have its own health department.

Lancaster, Manheim Township and Columbia Borough were the only Lancaster County school districts to require masks prior to the Wolf administration’s mask order. Gallagher said her board has always erred on the side of caution, and she expects that to continue next year.

In Manheim Township, the election might drastically change how the school board addresses masks once the mask order is lifted. Republicans regained the majority on the school board.

December, when school boards choose their leadership, might signal where Manheim Township’s new school boards priorities lie. Until then, Nikki Rivera, the lone Democrat to win reelection last week, remains president.

“We all have the same goal: to get the heck out of these masks and have normal school,” Rivera said. “How we get to that goal is up for discussion.”

Samantha McNally, president of the Manheim Township Education Association, the district’s teachers union, shared a similar message.

“I hope the Wolf administration and local districts will be flexible enough to react appropriately if that happens,” she said of potential spikes in COVID-19 cases in the winter months. “I’m looking forward as much as anyone else to being mask-free, so long as it can be done safely.”