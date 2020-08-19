In less than one week, many Lancaster County public school students who haven't seen the inside of a classroom since the middle of March will return to school.

Tuesday marks the beginning of the school year for several county school districts. Others, a handful of which pushed the first day of school back to squeeze in another week to prepare, will start as late as Sept. 8.

As it stands, the only Lancaster County school districts planning to start fully remote are School District of Lancaster and Octorara Area. The latter serves students from Chester and Lancaster counties.

The other 15 school districts are either reopening under a blended model, in which students learn in-person some days and online other days, or a fully in-person plan with online options.

Here's when each school district kicks off its 2020-21 school year.

Cocalico: Aug. 25.

Columbia Borough: Aug. 31.

Conestoga Valley: Aug. 31

Donegal: Aug. 25.

Eastern Lancaster County: Aug. 31.

Elizabethtown Area: Aug. 31.

Ephrata Area: Aug. 31.

Hempfield: Aug. 25.

Lampeter-Strasburg: Aug. 26.

Lancaster: Aug. 31.

Manheim Central: Aug. 31.

Manheim Township: Aug. 25.

Octorara Area: Sept. 8.

Penn Manor: Aug. 31.

Pequea Valley: Aug. 25.

Solanco: Aug. 31.

Warwick: Sept. 1.