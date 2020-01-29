A woman who was convicted of burning and beating a toddler in Feb. 2019 will serve up to 16 years, a Lancaster County judge ruled on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Kamika Bowman, 20, was sentenced to 7 to 16 years in prison by Judge Jeffery Wright, who said the acts she was convicted of are "as terrible as anything I've seen," according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

The 2-year-old toddler was bound and gagged, beaten and burned, according to testimony, the district attorney's office said. The girl "suffered for days" before she got medical treatment.

Bowman caused second- and third-degree burns on the child's neck, chest, back, genitals, buttocks and thighs -- about 4% of the girls' body-- during a span of Jan. 10 to Jan. 17, according to previous reporting by LNP | LancasterOnline.

"Only a monster could do these things," Assistant District Attorney Karen Mansfield said after giving the judge a disc that had photos of the injuries and a video that Bowman made of her beating the child, which she sent to a relative, the district attorney's said. "She's laughing about it," Mansfield said.

Bowman is a relative of the toddler and was watching her because the girl's parents were working a lot and could not provide stable housing, the district attorney's office said.

Previously, Bowman pleaded guilty and no contest to felony counts of aggravated assault of a child, endangering the welfare of a child and related charges, according to the district attorney's office.

Bowman looked up how to treat burns after she intentionally burned the child, Mansfield said during the sentencing, and even hid the child's burns from the parents, the district attorney's said.

In court, Bowman apologized for a “huge mistake," the district attorney's office said. She cited drug and alcohol use and told the court she hasn't been sober since she was 13.

The judge said Bowman “deflected, denied," responsibility, according to the district attorney's office.

Though it's been nearly a year, the extent of the child's injuries, the district attorney's office said.

