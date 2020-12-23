The COVID-19 pandemic made 2020 a pretty bad year, Johnny Mae Kautz said, but she was still surprised that someone felt the need to steal baby Jesus and the stable from her nativity set.

She’s not sure exactly when the theft happened, but Kautz realized Jesus was gone from her front yard on North Duke Street in Manor Township after last week’s snow storm.

“It was the stable and Baby Jesus is all they took,” Kautz said Tuesday. “They left Mary, Joseph, the three wise men, the donkey, the camel …”

She bought the nativity set several years ago from a Kirkwood man who made it from wood. She paid $200.

“People don’t think $200 is a lot of money, but I’m a senior citizen,” said Kautz, a retired factory worker in her 70s. “I’m on a fixed income.”

The stable stood over two feet tall and was topped with a star. Kautz put some burlap behind it for visual effect. “And baby Jesus was right in front of it,” she said.

“This is the second time I had something stolen from me. Last year, someone stole my mailbox cover,” she said, adding she filed police reports for both thefts.

She hopes the perpetrator will reconsider what they did and return baby Jesus and the stable.

“It just upset me because - come on, people: If you want one, go buy one,” she said. “Or stop in. I would have told you where I got it.”

Maybe it’s an outbreak of Grinch-iness, but the theft of holiday decorations is too much of a thing.

Last year in Lititz, someone stole a 4-foot tall steel snowman from the front yard of Jeff and Kim Conrad.

Frosty was never recovered, Jeff Conrad, a Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas judge, said on Tuesday afternoon.

Undaunted, the Conrads replaced Frosty this year, spending about $200, Conrad said. Well, that and the fact that throughout the year, probably 50 people asked if Frosty was back.

“This time he is bolted, chained and staked in place. Not only that, but we have a camera that oversees that area,” he said.

Millersville Borough Lt. Jeff Margevich said such thefts happen from time to time.

Occasionally, decorations are recovered. He recalled that some years ago recovering a nativity set that had been stolen.

“Just think about it, we've had porch pirates stealing people’s Christmas presents that they’re waiting for,” Margevich said.

If anyone knows where Kautz’s missing baby Jesus and stable are, please alert the Manor Township police department at 717-299-5231.

