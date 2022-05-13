Local grocery stores are struggling to keep baby formula stocked on their shelves due to the fallout from a nationwide shortage.

“All our suppliers that we get things like this from are saying they can't get product, and every day we order and every day it does not come in,” said Lin Weaver, co-president of Shady Maple Farm Market in East Earl Township. “We have some available but probably half as much as normal.”

“It's definitely affecting us trying to provide for our community, and we're having at least a few phone calls every day and our customers dropping in looking for baby formula,” said Jon Hurst, center store manager for Oregon Dairy in Manheim Township.

The availability of baby formula and the shipments are fluctuating day to day, Weaver said.

Supplies of baby formula were already strained from the start of the pandemic due to consumers overbuying, and supplies continued to be strained due to supply chain issues across multiple industries.

However, experts blame the current state of the baby formula shortage on a Food and Drug Administration recall in February of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare products produced by Abbott Nutrition. The recall was issued after four infants who consumed the formula produced in Sturgis, Michigan, became hospitalized with a bacterial infection.

“Similac has about 50% of the market,” Dennis Curtin, director of public relations for Weis Markets, said. “When their Michigan manufacturing plant, which produces most of their formula, stopped producing after a February recall, there was a disruption in the overall baby formula supply and a hole in the market.”

According to Datasembly, formula stock was stable for the first half of 2021 with a decrease in normal supply levels of between 2% and 8%, but by January 2022 shortages hit 23% and by April jumped to 31%.

While health professionals recommend solely breast milk for babies up to 6 months old, federal figures show that only 1 in 4 are relying solely on breast milk at that age.

Additionally, about 60% of mothers stop breastfeeding sooner than they had planned for reasons that include returning to work and struggling to find the equipment and time needed to pump breast milk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As the baby formula supply strain has worsened it is causing local stores to struggle to meet the needs of the community.

“Unfortunately, we are in the same shoes as everybody else where all of our suppliers that we get things like this from are saying they can't get any product,” Weaver said

“Like everybody else we're trying to keep our head above water,” Hurst said.

“I was actually just in contact with one of our buyers and they're unknown at this point if they're gonna get a truck or not,” Hurst said. “I placed an additional order of what we were allocating for our next truck but the person told me that it's unknown if we're going to get it or not. I won't really know until the morning if the truck comes.”

“We continue to closely monitor the industry-wide supply constraints of baby formula to help ensure the product is available for our guests,” a Target representative said in an email. “We currently have some online and in store product limitations in place.”

Similar sentiments were echoed by other retailers such as CVS Health and Wegmans.

Options

The shortage is leaving many local families struggling to get the formula they need but there are some options. Speaking with a pediatrician about other options and seeing if they have any samples available is one option. Another is contacting the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), which may know where to locally access some formulas, Catherine Elliot, a women’s health care nurse practitioner based out of Lancaster city, said.

Additionally, look at the mom-and-pop stores instead of just large grocery stores, online retailers such as Amazon, contact manufacturers directly and realize you might have to go outside of your zip code, Elliott said.

However, some of those options are not practical for low-income or single-parent households, and that’s where WIC and your pediatricians become crucial, Elliott said.

WIC is currently paying for more formula options, including Happy Baby, and more people may be eligible to receive assistance through the program. Covering more options can help during the shortage by giving WIC recipients more buying options instead of having to search for a limited number of specific brands,

As the shortage has continued, some families struggling to get baby formulas are turning to at-home recipes; however, these recipes are not safe, do not have adequate nutritional value and can lead to electrolyte imbalances, which can in turn lead to babies ending up in the hospital, Elliott said.

Additionally, Elliot advised against adding any extra water to formula or adjusting the ratio because while the baby may feel full, they are not getting the nutrients they need, she said.

“If your baby is over 6 months old, you could consider increasing solids just a little bit,” Elliott said. “You can do a toddler formula if babies are close to a year of age and then you can try pasteurized cow's milk in infants over 6 months which might be acceptable for a brief time. This isn't a long-term solution. The concern would be that whole cow's milk does not have the same amount of iron as formula does.”

However, Elliott stressed that before making any of those substitutions parents should talk with their pediatrician, she said.

Locally, grocery stores and medical professionals are unsure of how long this shortage will last as it will take time for the supply to be fully restocked again.

“I don't think anyone really has a great answer for that,” Elliott said. “It could be the government is now stepping in and putting pressure on the FDA to come up with some solutions here and so hopefully it's less, but I would be prepared for months. It's going to take the government and FDA and local resources all coming together.”

In the meantime, families can dial 211 for help finding resources. Additionally, Perrigo, which produces many of the store brand formulas, released a guide on store brand alternatives to recalled formulas. You can also call Abbott directly at 1-800-986-8540 to ask about the recall and check which lots have been recalled.