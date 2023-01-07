Despite growing up in poverty and being raised by foster parents, Damaris Rau defied the odds and found success.

Former School District of Lancaster Superintendent Rau, whose experience in public education spans more than 40 years, has been selected as the first-ever recipient of the Roses Award, given to an individual whose personal or professional work has advanced equity for Black and brown individuals in Lancaster County.

The award will be given at the 35th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast presented by Crispus Attucks Community Center and the Community Action Partnership. This year’s breakfast will be held from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Jan. 16 at Ville Courts, Student Memorial Center, 113 Shenks Lane, on the campus of Millersville University.

Rau started as a classroom teacher and assistant principal in Bronx, New York, became an instructional leader and principal in Greenwich, Connecticut, and also served as executive director of public schools there before taking the helm of the SDL in July 2015 as the first Latina superintendent. Rau retired from SDL in July 2022.

Other awards presented during the breakfast will include the Essence of Humanity Award, which recognizes those individuals who – beyond the requirements of their work – demonstrate a spirit of caring, remarkable courage, love, strength, determination, encouragement, inspiration and persistence when dealing with adversity.

This year’s recipients of the Essence of Humanity Award are Rev. Louis A. Butcher Jr. and Lisa Parker.

Butcher, who retired in 2017 after a 37-year tenure as the founding pastor of Bright Side Baptist Church, held various positions in the corporate world and served nearly 20 years as executive director of the Lancaster County Human Relations Commission. He also plays a central role in the 7th Ward Oral History Project, and with his wife, Kate, has served as a foster parent for 30 years. Parker, a long-time volunteer at Crispus Attucks Community Center, has served and prepared meals, connected individuals and families with resources and services available to them and consulted with the center on ways to improve client services, in spite of her personal struggle with cancer.

Recipients during the event of the Ruby Payne Cook Award, which recognizes individuals who have dedicated their time in service to the Crispus Attucks Center and the surrounding community, are Akeem Baylis, a drum instructor for the award-winning Crispus Attucks Infamous Unstoppables Drill Team & Drum Squad, and Sandra Logan, a volunteer at the Crispus Attucks Food Pantry who also worked as a center director for Head Start at Community Action Partnership and as a kindergarten through grade five teacher for the SDL, retiring in 2011.