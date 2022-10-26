Lancaster County election officials will now refrain from counting mail-in ballots from voters who failed to write a date on the outer envelope – that is, until yet another legal fight over the issue is resolved.

The three Lancaster County commissioners, who also serve as the board of elections, announced the new policy at a board of elections meeting Wednesday.

The move marks a change from just a few weeks ago, when the commissioners said the county would continue to segregate undated ballots but include them in the election results. That decision was in part a response to a Commonwealth Court judge’s order to certify the county’s May primary results with the inclusion of votes from undated mail-in ballots.

A new lawsuit brought by the Republican National Committee, the Pennsylvania Republican Party and others has changed that calculus, the commissioners said Wednesday.

“In my mind, we have a tie in terms of all the different rulings, (and with) that, you go back to what the law says,” Republican Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said. The Pennsylvania Election Code says voters “shall” sign and date a printed declaration on a mail ballot’s outer envelope.

“Until such time there is clarity from, hopefully, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and U.S. Supreme Court, segregate them and don’t count them,” D’Agostino said.

Legal wrangling

The GOP’s emergency lawsuit was filed at the state Supreme Court, asking the judges there to block the acting secretary of state’s guidance to counties to count undated ballots.

On Friday, the state Supreme Court agreed to quickly rule on the case under its “king’s bench” power, which gives it the ability to take on emergency cases to address an issue of “immediate public importance,” according to the Pennsylvania courts website.

Republican Commissioner Josh Parsons also cited action from the U.S. Supreme Court, which voted 7-2 to vacate a federal appeals court order to count undated ballots in a Lehigh County judge’s race.

The move by the highest court in the land did not overrule the decision regarding Lehigh County, but effectively removed the order from being used as legal precedent for judges when hearing similar cases in the future.

In her ruling that ordered Lancaster County to count undated ballots in the primary, Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer in part relied on the now-vacated order from the U.S. Third Circuit of Appeals. That decision said that failing to date a mail-in ballot was a technicality. To throw away someone’s vote for that reason violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the federal judge ruled.

At the Wednesday meeting, Parsons criticized the Department of State for continuing to use Cohn Jubelirer’s order to direct counties to count undated ballots after the U.S. Supreme Court order.

“The Department of State doesn’t get to tell counties that – that’s what boards of elections are to do – and it is very troubling that we have a Department of State misstating the law potentially for political purposes,” Parsons said. The state agency falls under Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s office.

Democratic Commissioner John Trescot said the county is doing the right thing to segregate undated ballots, and said they should wait for the state Supreme Court’s decision to determine whether to count or not count undated ballots.

“This is an issue that keeps coming, and we’ll hopefully at some point have final determination on how to handle this,” Republican Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said Wednesday.

Though the state Supreme Court has not indicated when it will issue a ruling, it likely will come out soon, before Election Day, given the emergency status.

Parties in the case had until Monday to submit their arguments to the court. A Supreme Court order said it will rule based on those briefs.