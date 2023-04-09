The beginning of spring means the return of warm weather and familiar colors to the Lancaster County landscape – yellow daffodils, green fields, and orange construction cones.

Between now and the end of August, the state Department of Transportation will begin more than $90 million in new road projects throughout the county – though many of them will take more than one year to complete. That is on top of 18 other county projects already underway with a combined cost of $70 million.

The projects getting underway affect some of the county’s busiest corridors used by thousands of commuters each day. They include Centerville Road in East Hempfield Township and Main Street in Lititz.

Centerville Road

Other Lancaster County projects — US 222 resurfacing in East Cocalico and Brecknock townships, $8.5 million, ongoing through October. — Water Street resurfacing in Manor Township, $3 million, ongoing through July. — Bridge replacement on US 30 (Lincoln Highway) over Houston Run in Salisbury Township, $1.9 million, starting in July, estimated completion July 2025. — PA 772 (Main Street) resurfacing in Lititz Borough, $1.3 million, ongoing through May 19.

Construction on Centerville Road between Marietta and Columbia avenues will ramp up this spring and summer.

When the three-year project is completed, Centerville Road will have two lanes in each direction, a five-lane bridge over Route 30, and new exit ramps.

The $36 million joint effort between East Hempfield Township and PennDOT started last fall, focusing mainly on the new bridge. Throughout the winter the work has required lane closures on Centerville Road and Route 30.

So far, traffic on Centerville Road isn’t necessarily gridlock, but it is slow moving, according to East Hempfield Township Manager Cindy Schweitzer. But she says it should address issues that have existed for a long time.

“People are used to that because the corridor has always been that way, at least in recent years,” Schweitzer said.

The bridge is being built in two parallel sections to keep the road open. The northbound side, currently under construction, will be completed later this year. After that, both directions of traffic will shift to the northbound side. Contractors will demolish the current, two-lane bridge and build the southbound lanes in its place.

More than 23,000 vehicles use the bridge each day, according to PennDOT.

Work planned for 2023 also includes widening the northbound side of Centerville Road, adding sidewalks, and building drainage basins along the corridor. A road closure may be needed to widen the Norfolk Southern rail crossing located just south of Hempland Road.

Walnut Street extension

A new 1.2-mile extension to Walnut Street between Route 30 and Greenfield Road in East Lampeter Township is scheduled to open in November.

The 16-month project has caused road closures on Millcross Road so contractors could place beams for a new bridge along the road. Blasting for the project also caused brief ramp closures at the Walnut Street exit of Route 30 this winter.

“As far as impacting other roads, it is just where the bridge is being built,” said East Lampeter Township Manager Ralph Hutchison. “The detour will be short-lived."

The project follows an abandoned, 1970s bypass project. It will end at a planned roundabout intersection with Ben Franklin Boulevard, which leads to Greenfield Road.

It also includes 1.2 new miles of the Greater Lancaster Heritage Pathway, a trail for bicycles and pedestrians.

“We expect it to provide many benefits,” Hutchison said.

High Real Estate Group led the $22 million public-private partnership with funding from PennDOT, which will own and maintain the road.

High estimates that the new road will divert 500 to 600 vehicles per hour from the Greenfield Road corridor, and reduce traffic at the Route 30 Greenfield Road exit by 30% during peak hours.

Route 222/30 interchange widening

Widening Route 222 and its interchange with Route 30 in Manheim Township will start this July and take four years to complete.

The project includes replacing two bridges over Route 30 where it meets Route 222. One connects 30 east to 222 north, and the other connects 222 south to 30 east.

Route 222 will also gain a lane in each direction from the Route 30 interchange using the grass median along a 1-mile portion of the highway heading north. Sound walls will be added.

PennDOT eventually wants to make Route 222 a three-lane road between Brownstown and the Route 222/30 interchange.

PennDOT is still scheduling lane closures and detours for the estimated $75 million project. They will likely include two, weekend-long closures of Route 30 to remove the old bridges and place beams for the new ones. A long-term lane closure on 30 near the Eden Resort is also expected.

Manheim Township Manager Rick Kane said in an email that he is currently unaware of any detours or lane closures that PennDOT has planned for the project.

“Our understanding is that all lanes will be open during construction, so other than slower travel through the construction zone due to construction zone speed limits and slow travel for the safety of the workers, we don’t expect any major impacts to the residents,” Kane wrote.