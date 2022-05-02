An outbreak of deadly, contagious avian influenza has infected birds at a seventh Pennsylvania poultry operation, according to officials at the state Department of Agriculture.

The exact location of the seventh farm was not revealed early Monday, but, according to a map of related quarantine zones, the newly confirmed infection site appears to be near the state’s first six virus-positive properties, all of which have been in Lancaster County.

Across those first six properties, 3,825,800 birds were killed — either of infection or, more likely, depopulation. Depopulated is a term used to describe the quick euthanization of birds in a flock to reduce their likelihood of further spreading the illness.

Flu-related bird deaths are announced by officials at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Pennsylvania’s seventh confirmed case has not been added to an online list by early Monday.

The local cases are part of a larger outbreak, which began in December, across the United States.

Avian influenza has infected 251 commercial or backyard poultry flocks in 30 states, affecting 35.53 million birds, according to the USDA.

