A deadly strain of avian influenza has infected a 13th Pennsylvania poultry farm, according to federal officials who announced another case in neighboring Berks County.

The new case was confirmed Saturday at a commercial farm housing egg-laying chickens, according to officials at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

About 83,700 birds were affected, casualties of the illness or, more likely, related euthanization efforts designed to stop the flu’s further spread.

The exact location of the farm was not revealed, but it’s the fifth domesticated poultry operation affected by the virus in Berks County. Eight Lancaster County poultry farms also have been affected since mid-April.

All told, 4,166,200 birds have been affected across those 13 properties, according to USDA.

In Pennsylvania, the illness has not been detected in domesticated birds outside of those two counties.

However, the local cases are part of a larger outbreak in the United States that has affected 37.87 million birds across 318 commercial or backyard domesticated flocks in 34 states.