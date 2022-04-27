A contagious strain of avian influenza has been confirmed in a fifth Lancaster County commercial poultry flock, killing another 307,400 chickens, either from infection or related euthanizations meant to stop the virus’s spread.

The exact location of that farm was not revealed in a Wednesday morning announcement from officials at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The farm is a commercial egg-layer operation, officials revealed.

With the new case included, a total of 3,807,800 chickens — a combination of egg layers and meat birds — have been killed or depopulated across five commercial poultry farms in the county due to the illness since mid-April, according to the USDA.

The first four of those farms were all in East Donegal Township, a state Department of Agriculture spokesperson said.

So far, all confirmed cases of avian influenza at commercial poultry farms in Pennsylvania have been within Lancaster County.

The local infections are part of a larger outbreak that began in December in the United States. As of Wednesday morning, the virus had been confirmed in flocks on 243 commercial or backyard poultry operations across 29 states, according to the USDA.

The outbreak has affected 33.38 million commercial poultry birds nationwide, the vast majority of which had to be depopulated. Depopulation is a term used to describe the quick euthanization of birds in a flock in an attempt to slow the spread of the illnesses to another flock.

This strain of avian influenza is highly pathogenic, meaning it’s likely to cause severe illnesses and death in infected poultry, including chickens, ducks, geese, quail, pheasants, guinea fowl and turkeys.

Experts say euthanization is more humane than letting birds suffer with the virus that causes severe illness and, in most cases, slowly “strangles” poultry to death

Avian influenza is most commonly spread when healthy birds come in contact with bodily fluids from an infected (wild or domestic) bird, state officials have said. However, it also can be spread on contaminated clothes or equipment worn and used by people. Experts have said they believe the virus made its way to the United States via an infected waterfowl migrating from Europe.

Since the start of the outbreak, experts have encouraged farmers and backyard poultry growers to increase protective measures called biosecurity. They include limiting nonessential access to farms; regularly cleaning farm-related clothing and equipment; not sharing equipment with other farms; and increasing sanitization for personnel and vehicles on farms.

In rare cases, humans have contracted avian flu, but experts, including at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have said this outbreak poses a low risk to people.