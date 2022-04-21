A contagious, bird-killing strain of avian influenza has been found in poultry on another two commercial farming properties in Lancaster County, officials at the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday.

The exact location of those farms was not immediately revealed, but both properties housed commercial layers, according to USDA officials.

The virus affected 2,007,100 across both properties — on 1,127,700 one and 879,400 on the other, federal figures show.

This marks the second outbreak announced within the county. The first, announced last weekend, resulted in the death of 1,443,000 at a Kreider Farms property in East Donegal Township.

Many of those deaths stemmed from depopulation — a term used to describe the quick, “humane” euthanization of birds in an attempt to stop the flu’s spread.

