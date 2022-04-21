A contagious, bird-killing strain of avian influenza has been found in poultry on another two commercial farming properties in Lancaster County, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday.

The exact location of those farms was not immediately revealed, but both properties housed commercial layers, according to USDA officials.

The virus affected 2,007,100 across both properties — 1,127,700 on one, and 879,400 on the other, USDA said.

This marks the second outbreak announced within the county. The first, announced last weekend, required the depopulating of 1,443,000 birds at a Kreider Farms property in East Donegal Township.

Depopulation is a term used to describe the quick, “humane” euthanization of birds in an attempt to stop the flu’s spread.

Until Saturday, avian influenza had not been detected at commercial farms in Lancaster County since 1983-84. The outbreak that year resulted in significant economic losses for farmers and raised prices for consumers.

The avian influenza virus circulating now has been detected in domesticated commercial or backyard flocks in 29 states since December, affecting more than 30 million birds.

This story will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.