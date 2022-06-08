The average price of gas in Pennsylvania is over $5 for the first time ever.

As of Wednesday, the average price of unleaded gas is $5.03, according to AAA. That's up from Tuesday's average of $4.98. By comparison the average a month ago was $4.50 − a year ago, it was $3.17, according to AAA.

Wednesday's average marks the highest recorded average price of unleaded gasoline, according to AAA.

The average in Lancaster County is $5, according to AAA − GasBuddy indicates an average price of $5.01.

AAA indicates the national average is sitting at $4.96, just shy of the $5 mark.