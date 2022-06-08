Gas Prices
Buy Now

David Ramos, a driver with Friendly Transportation, pumps gas into his mini van at the Sunoco station at the intersection of Prince and Orange Streets in Lancaster Wednesday May 18, 2022.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

The average price of gas in Pennsylvania is over $5 for the first time ever.

As of Wednesday, the average price of unleaded gas is $5.03, according to AAA. That's up from Tuesday's average of $4.98. By comparison the average a month ago was $4.50 − a year ago, it was $3.17, according to AAA.

Wednesday's average marks the highest recorded average price of unleaded gasoline, according to AAA.

The average in Lancaster County is $5, according to AAA − GasBuddy indicates an average price of $5.01.

AAA indicates the national average is sitting at $4.96, just shy of the $5 mark.

Cheapest gas prices in Lancaster County - Wednesday, June 8 [list]

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next