Cooler temperatures will persist in Lancaster County for the second full week of autumn.

The high temperatures will start out in the lower 70s at the beginning of the week but gradually dip to the upper 60s by Friday, according to National Weather Service in State College. The lows at night will also dip from the upper 50s on Monday night to the lower 40s for the rest of the week.

Gusty winds are also in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday, with gusts higher than 20 mph possible.

No rain is in the forecast this week.

Here's a look at the forecast for Lancaster city this week, according to NWS:

Monday: Sunny skies, wind gusts up to 26 mph possible. High: 72

Monday night: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 52

Tuesday: Sunny skies, wind gusts up to 22 mph possible. High: 70

Tuesday night: Mostly clear skies. Low: 48

Wednesday: Sunny skies. High: 67

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 47

Thursday: Sunny skies. High: 66

Thursday night: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 45

Friday: Partly sunny skies. High: 66

Friday night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 50