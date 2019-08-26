Autumn-like temperatures are set to continue to start the week in Lancaster County.
Look for a high in the mid-70s today with mostly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service.
AccuWeather says that by midweek, humid and damp conditions should take over. Highs in the low and mid-80s are forecast starting Wednesday.
In a tweet Saturday, Millersville University meteorologist Eric Horst said Lancaster County might be done with 90-degree temperatures for the year.
The normal high temperature for the last week in August is 83 degrees, according to MU's weather center records.
Temperatures this week should be cooler than or close to that mark.
Here's the National Weather Service forecast for the rest of the week:
- Tuesday: high near 77 degrees, isolated showers
- Wednesday: high near 82 degrees, showers and thunderstorms likely
- Thursday: high near 83 degrees, sunny
- Friday: high near 85 degrees, sunny