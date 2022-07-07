Pennsylvania State Police released more information about the body found at an island in the Susquehanna River on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the body is that of a 64-year-old male with long black and grey hair who was possibly homeless and living in the area, according to WGAL-TV. Police aren’t releasing the man’s name until relatives have been notified.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Boaters found the body around 1:50 p.m. on Crow Island near Martic Township, WGAL-TV reported.

Crow Island is among several islands just south of Norman Wood Bridge.

Police said the man likely interacted with the public over the last two to three days. State police are asking anyone who had contact with the man to call them at 717-299-7650.

Editor's note: This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.