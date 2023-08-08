The 17-year-old male shot and killed early Sunday morning by Lancaster city police officers died of multiple gunshot wounds, Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said after Tuesday’s autopsy

Diamantoni would not say how many times Darron Shaw was shot, explaining the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office is investigating to determine whether the shooting was legally justified.

According to the DA’s office, police officers responded to a home in the first block of West New Street, where a resident called 911 to report an intruder. Police arrived within minutes, gave commands and shot Shaw, who the DA’s office said pointed a semiautomatic handgun at them.

Shaw later died at Lancaster General Hospital.

Shaw’s mother, Andera Coffield, sitting outside the family’s apartment in the 300 block of North Duke Street on Tuesday afternoon and talking on a cell phone, said she was making funeral arrangements. A shoebox containing her son’s belongings was next to her.

Coffield did not know how many times her son had been shot and said she had no more information about her son’s death than she did on Monday. Coffield said Darron was the youngest of her four sons.

Shaw’s older cousin set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral costs. As of Tuesday afternoon, it had raised $420.

The DA’s office had no further information to release about the shooting on Tuesday. On Monday, the office said Shaw was carrying a ghost gun when he was shot. Ghost guns are firearms without serial numbers and can be made from kits that can be ordered online.

When asked how her son may have obtained a gun, a woman standing with Coffield said Coffield was not supposed to talk to anyone without her attorney present. The women declined to say who the attorney was.

It wasn’t clear how long the DA’s investigation may take. Past fatal police shooting investigations have taken between one day and more than six months. The only other fatal shooting investigation done under DA Heather Adams’ tenure took just over one month.

Each of the 22 previous investigations into fatal police shootings in Lancaster County over the past 15 years found they were justified.