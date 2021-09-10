Police are still investigating a New Holland homicide after they found a 65-year-old woman dead during a check on welfare call nine days ago.

Nora Sánchez, who lived in the 300 block of East Main Street, was found dead in her home around 10 a.m. Sept. 1, the Lancaster County district attorney's office announced last week.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said Sánchez died of strangulation and ruled the death a homicide.

There was also evidence of sexual assault, the autopsy results showed, the district attorney's office announced in an update Friday afternoon.

District Attorney Heather Adams said in the update that no arrests have been made, adding, "citizens should continue to be vigilant until an arrest is made."

According to her obituary, Sánchez came to the United States from Colombia in the 1980s “and lived a quiet and reserved life in New Holland, PA, a place she loved greatly.”

A message left with a New Holland police detective was not returned.

Her death is the 10th homicide county police have investigated this year, according to newspaper records.