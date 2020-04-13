The autopsy of a Marietta man who fled from police and then died showed no trauma, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office reported.

Todd Michael Groff, 44, died last Thursday after police arrested him on the shore of the Susquehanna River.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office performed the autopsy Monday morning, but did not determine a cause and manner of death, the district attorney's office said. However, the autopsy showed no signs of trauma.

The coroner's office is waiting on toxicology results, which are expected in a few weeks.

Chief County Detective Kent Switzer and Assistant District Attorney Travis S. Anderson are working with Susquehanna Regional police, who responded to a parking violation around 7:15 p.m. Thursday on South Clay Street.

Police asked Groff to move his vehicle, and then discovered he had an active bench warrant out of the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the district attorney's office said.

Groff fled from police in his car, then on foot, before the chase ended at the shore of the Susquehanna River, the district attorney's office said.

Police arrested Groff on the river shore, but as they helped him up, he collapsed.

Police performed CPR on Groff prior to medics arriving, but Groff was pronounced dead around 9 p.m.

The district attorney's office is investigating the incident, and a detective went to the scene Thursday for forensic analysis.

