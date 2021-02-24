The Lancaster County coroner ruled 19-year-old Helen Miller's death a homicide after an autopsy on Wednesday morning.

She died from "multiple stab wounds," Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said. Because of the active investigation into her death, he didn't release any more information.

Helen Miller's younger sister, 14-year-old Claire Miller, is charged with homicide in connection with the death.

Claire Miller is being charged as an adult and was arrested after calling police to tell them she killed her sister around 1 a.m. on Monday. Claire was "hysterical," according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Police said that Claire Miller showed officers to the room where Helen was found with a "large knife" in her neck above her chest. Helen Miller was pronounced dead at 4:13 a.m. Monday.

Helen Miller had cerebral palsy, Diamantoni said.

The district attorney’s office said the killing happened while the girls’ parents were asleep.

Claire Miller is currently in Lancaster County Prison without bail.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Friday in front of Magisterial District Judge David Miller, but that court date was continued, a secretary said on Wednesday. A new court date hasn't been scheduled yet.

Some of the reasons why the hearing could be continued include either the prosecutor or Miller’s attorney needing more time to prepare.

Claire Miller is being represented by attorney Robert Beyer, of Goldberg & Beyer, according to court documents. A message left with a secretary at the law office earlier this week was not returned.