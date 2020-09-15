An autopsy was completed Tuesday morning on the 27-year-old Lancaster man fatally shot by a Lancaster police officer Sunday night.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said the autopsy showed that Ricardo Miguel Muñoz died of gunshot wounds and that the death is a homicide. Diamantoni would not say how many times Munoz was shot, citing the county district attorney's office investigation of the shooting. According to a family member, he was shot three times.

The district attorney's office is investigating whether the shooting was warranted. Homicide is the death of one person at the hands of another and can result in no criminal charges if it is deemed justified, or it can result in varying degrees of murder or criminal homicide charges.

The officer, whom police are not identifying by name, shot Muñoz about 4:30 p.m. Sunday on a sidewalk several houses down from his parents' row house on Laurel Street in the city's southwest neighborhood.

Body camera footage the police department released Sunday night shows Muñoz coming out of the house, knife in hand, and chasing the officer, who runs and fires several shots, striking Muñoz.

Muñoz’s family said he was mentally ill and had not been taking his medication. They said Munoz was incoherent and acting out on Sunday before the shooting, and although he had a knife, the family said he was not being violent. Family members said they were trying to find out how to have him involuntarily committed on Sunday and had called a crisis number and a non-emergency police number before being directed to call 911.

Victor Fernandez, Muñoz father, said paying for the funeral will be a struggle; the family was still finalizing arrangements on Tuesday.

One of Muñoz’s sisters created a GoFundMe page with a goal of raising $5,000 for funeral costs. As of 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, $1,035 had been raised.

