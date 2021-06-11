The human remains that were found in a parking lot behind Target and The Amish Farm & House off of Route 30 on Wednesday in East Lampeter Township have yet to be identified, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

The autopsy on the remains was performed on Friday morning, Diamantoni said.

The remains were not clearly recognizable, and dental records will need to be used to determine the identity, Diamantoni said.

The cause and manner of death is still pending too, Diamantoni said.

Authorities were called to the 2300 block of Covered Bridge Drive at 9:36 a.m. on June 9, after receiving a report of human remains being found, East Lampeter Township police said in a news release.

A worker at nearby business found the remains in the area near the dumpster when taking out the trash, according to Fox 43.

Diamantoni confirmed that the remains were human, but didn't say if it was a man or woman.

It was hard to tell how long the remains had been there from the initial investigation, Diamantoni said.

Police said that the public is in no immediate danger.