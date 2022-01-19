A man and woman killed after a Fulton Township home was destroyed in a fire Monday died accidentally, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Autopsies Wednesday revealed that the man and woman, who have still not been identified, died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, Diamantoni said.

The coroner’s office is continuing to search dental records in an attempt to identify the two, who were found in the debris of the two-story farmhouse in the 100 block of Little Britain Church Road, just off Robert Fulton Highway (Route 222), less than half a mile from the historic Robert Fulton Birthplace.

Firefighters had been able to make contact with the home’s owners, which property records indicate are Aaron and Annie King, who purchased the residence in 2019. Neighbors said Tuesday the home had been occupied by an elderly man and woman, though it was not clear if they were the same people found inside the wreckage of the home.

A passerby had called 911 after noticing flames shooting out of the 172-year-old residence’s windows around 3:30 a.m. Monday. Firefighters arrived to find the home completely engulfed by flames.

State police fire marshals are investigating the cause and origins of the fire, which have still not been determined. The fire does not appear to have been suspicious in nature, according to a state police news release.