The late Theodore Roosevelt Stillwell – who worked for the Ephrata post office for 36 years – once wrote Jackie Robinson a letter and asked him for a signed baseball.

The first player to break Major League Baseball’s color barrier replied to Theodore Stillwell in 1947 on stationery from a New York City hotel. He apologized for not being able to meet Stillwell’s request.

“If it was at all possible for me to send a ball I would but being new to the club I can’t start out asking for balls I’m sure you understand that,” wrote the then-rookie Brooklyn Dodger.

Robinson’s note is expected to fetch between $5,000 and $10,000 when it is auctioned off Tuesday along with hundreds of other autographs, letters and photos. All were collected by Stillwell, primarily in the ’40s and ’50s. Most sat for decades in an attic trunk and came precariously close to being discarded late last year.

“Most houses we go through we have a pretty good sense of what’s there just by seeing the types of items,” says Mike Keller with Lancaster auction company H.K. Keller. “This trunk was passed over at least a couple of times by some of our staff.”

Stillwell’s daughters, Gloria and Nancy Stillwell, now in their late 80s, had moved into a retirement home. The white, 2-bedroom, 1 bathroom house on Fulton Street in Ephrata where they’d lived since early childhood was being sold. With some natural daylight filtering into the attic, auction company staff had scanned for obviously moveable items like antiques or old Christmas decor. It was a close call. Next stop for the trunk was the trash, Keller says. It was his father, lead auctioneer Tim Keller, who decided to open it.

Mike Keller finds Theodore Stillwell’s autograph collecting hobby intriguing.

“He never traveled,” Keller says. “He kind of traveled vicariously through these letters.”

AUTOGRAPH AUCTION A collection of autographs discovered in an Ephrata attic will be sold on Tuesday during an internet-only simulcast auction with a live auctioneer. The auction starts at 11 a.m. Online bidding is already open at hkkeller.com.

Theodore Stillwell’s daughters knew the autographed letters, pictures and such were in the attic.

“They just didn’t think anybody would want them,” Keller says. “It was just their dad’s hobby and when we told them we thought there would be some interest, they gave us another box of more autographs and different war items.”

The sisters declined to be interviewed by LNP |LancasterOnline. They told the Ephrata Review that their father sat at the dining room table after dinner to write his many letters. They also talked to Tim Keller in a brief recorded session that the auction company shared.

“He never spent any money. He said he’s not spending any money on it except his supplies and he didn’t,” Nancy Stillwell says in that recording. “And then he started writing to these guys that were in later on – Kennedy and them – and they wanted money for everything. So then he kind of gave up on it.”

Theodore Stillwell died in 1975 at age 67. His wife, Arlene, died in 1988.

By the time the trunk was discovered, the auction company had purchased the contents of the longtime Stillwell home. But in the recording Tim Keller tells the sisters that he is going to split the auction profits with them – minus the cost of authentication.

Nancy Stillwell asked Keller if he’d found a signed copy of “Crusade in Europe” as she recalled Dwight D. Eisenhower signed that. “Alright I’ll check,” Keller told her.

That book – with a note to Theodore Stillwell calling him “a fine American citizen” – is now among the auction items and is expected to bring between $1,000 and $1,500.

“Another thing I remember, he got a card or a small letter or something from Mamie Eisenhower thanking him for the flowers he sent her for her birthday. And he didn’t send her any flowers,” she told Keller with a laugh. “Those are the two things I really remember.”

Theodore Stillwell did send letters to Mamie Eisenhower – as well as her husband and their only son to survive to adulthood. The eventual president wrote back some typed letters while still in the military. One-time West Point Cadette John Eisenhower in 1944 hand penned a note on academy stationery and enclosed a picture of his father fishing in the Rocky Mountains during a 1938 family excursion.

“You may note that the casting form is not too good, and from the expression on the face you can see he wasn’t catching many fish,” John Eisenhower wrote.

“I appreciate what you said about Dad. I personally think he is pretty good too,” he wrote. “Don’t forget however that his prediction is qualified. We will win in Europe this year only if everyone puts out to the limit. I hope nobody forgets that part.”

There’s also a typed letter from Mamie a few months after the Republican party opted in 1952 to put Eisenhower on the presidential ballot.

“Of the many thousands of letters I have received since the General’s nomination in Chicago, I shall always remember yours for the wonderful expression of support and loyalty it contains,” she wrote. “I feel as if you are an old friend of the family and certainly no friend could have given us better encouragement or sent us nicer wishes for the future.”

Theodore Stillwell had apparently asked her for a new address for her son, by then deployed overseas. She sent it.

“How nice of you to want to write John again!” she continues. “I know he will be happy to hear from you, for mail means so much to the boys in Korea.”

And so goes the kind of almost hard-to-fathom historical time capsule once contained in that attic trunk. Letters made it clear that Stillwell had asked for more than addresses and baseballs.

J. Edgar Hoover enclosed, per Theodore Stillwell’s 1946 request, a copy of “The Story of the Federal Bureau of Investigation” and noted: “It is most encouraging to know that we have the friendly support and confidence of American citizens such as you.”

Theodore Stillwell apparently asked for an airline and personal souvenir from World War I Flying Ace Eddie Rickenbacker, who by then was running Eastern Airlines.

“Since the war started we have not been using any souvenirs for publicity purposes so the only thing I can think of are the pencils we use and I am enclosing two herewith,” stated Rickenbacker’s return correspondence. “Unfortunately I have nothing left from my early flying days in World War I, but I am forwarding to you, under separate cover, an autographed copy of my book ‘Seven Came Through,’ which you might find of interest.”

Most of the time there are only tiny clues to what Theodore Stillwell had written to each person. An exception came from General Douglas MacArthur who actually returned the letter Stillwell wrote him and signed it at the bottom “With thanks for your good wishes.”

Theodore Stillwell wrote the general about a family pet.

“My two little daughters named their new puppy ‘Mac’ as they wanted him to be brave same as you are,” Theodore Stillwell wrote.

Another exception is a letter from Theodore Stillwell that found its way to the Library of Congress. Someone named Nathan C. Jones sourced it from there in a dissertation called “In need of a hero? The Creation and Use of the Legend of General George S. Patton, Jr.”

The dissertation says the Ephrata man wrote the general as “an average American citizen, who having read a great deal about you and your military career, feel sure that we here at home can depend upon you to do a great deal in the job you are now doing” and wanted Patton to know that “we here at home will try and back you up 100%.”

Theodore Stillwell received a typed response from the general with thanks for the letter and – per his request – the address for World War 1 figure, General of the Armies John Pershing’s address at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Mike Keller is hoping someone buys that letter – expected to bring between $1,000 and $2,000 – and donates it to the Library of Congress so they can be paired up.

Theodore Stillwell was 34 when the United States got into World War II and had by then already worked for the Ephrata Post Office for about 14 years. He did not serve but sent sentiments to many who did.

He also reached out to sports stars and musicians and other names of the day. Some returned signatures that aren’t made out to anybody in particular including some from eccentric magnate Howard Hughes, which are expected to bring big bucks.

When autographs were personalized, most celebrities, including First Lady of Jazz Ella Fitzgerald, called him Ted. Others like The Andrews Sisters referred to him as Theodore. Boxer Joe Lewis and Big Band leader Sammy Kaye called him pal.

Baseball great Honus Wagner offered “Best Wishes.” He got a “‘Halo’ to Ted” from comedians Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis and a “hi-de-ho” from swing era star Cab Calloway.

Another president’s child to write Theodore Stillwell back was Franklin D. and Eleanor Roosevelt’s daughter, Anna – great-niece of the first President Roosevelt for whom Stillwell was presumably named. Teddy Roosevelt was president when Stillwell was born in 1907 in a little community called Lincoln, which is now part of Ephrata Borough.

“I have been able to secure my mother’s autograph for you …,” she wrote. “I am sorry, however, that there is a rule here that requests for autographs not be brought to my father’s attention. He is so busy with his work in connection with the war that it is impossible to take the time for other things.”

Theodore Stillwell’s own autograph is on file at The Historical Society of the Cocalico Valley. It’s on a commemorative envelope printed for the opening of a new Ephrata Post Office on March, 12, 1938. The envelope is signed by the Postmaster and the members of the post office staff.

Society Librarian Cynthia Marquet wonders if Stillwell’s style of written correspondence will ever see a resurgence but isn’t holding out hope.

“People still communicate,” she says. “It’s just different.”

Mike Keller finds it hard to come up with a modern equivalent of Theodore Stillwell’s hobby.

“I guess it would be maybe having some celebrity tweet at you or tag you in a post,” he says. “But this is more personal. It’s one on one. It’s not public praise or declaration or anything like that. It’s one person interacting with one person.”

He wonders what the autograph signers were thinking.

“There’s a lot of pressure high up in the military and I’m sure they appreciated those little notes like that…,” Keller says. “To have that little break of writing someone who cares about what you do? I think there’s some significance there. Did (Theodore) Stillwell change a thought that Patton had? Maybe. Maybe not. We’ll never know.”