Several auto insurance companies are offering breaks to motorists doing a lot less driving in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Roads across Lancaster County have seen a significant reduction in traffic following Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order, which runs through the end of April.

The insurance companies are offering small returns of insurance premiums as well as waiving late fees and temporarily halting cancellations due to nonpayment.

Here are some examples of what some insurance companies have stated so far:

Allstate

Customers should expect 15% back based on their monthly premiums for April and May, according to the company. For more details, click here or call 1-877-810-2920.

GEICO

The company is providing its own 15% return to auto and motorcycle policyholders in the form of a credit for any renewal between Wednesday and Oct. 7. For more details, click here or call 1-800-207-7847.

Red Rose Transit Authority reports first COVID-19 case Red Rose Transit Authority reported today that a RRTA operator has tested positive for COVID-19.

Liberty Mutual

Policy holders will receive a 15% refund on two months of their premiums, pending regulatory approval, the company stated. For more information, click here or call 1-800-290-8711.

Nationwide

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In a statement, the company said it “can suspend the cancellation of some policies, defer payment deadlines, and waive some late fees,” for personal home, auto and business accounts. For more information, click here or call 1-877-669-6877.

Progressive

The insurance company will waive late fees and hold off canceling delinquent auto insurance accounts through May 15, it said. Customers struggling to keep up with bills may call to request payment plans. For more information, click here or call 1-888-671-4405.

Safe Auto

The insurance company specializing in state-minimum coverage said it will cut fees for customers in Pennsylvania and 15 other states. For those needing to “pause” coverage, there will be no reinstatement fee in the future, the company said in a news release. For more information, click here or call 1-800-723-3288.

Travelers

The company will suspend cancellation and nonrenewal of coverage due to nonpayment through May 15, it said in a statement. In addition, no late fees, interest or other penalties will be incurred during the relief period. For more information, click here or call 1-800-328-2189.

More coverage: