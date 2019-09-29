The Historical Commission will get a second chance to weigh in on the garage project whose public art component its members roundly criticized the first time around.

After talking over options with city officials and the project team, the Lancaster Parking Authority has decided to resubmit its plan for the Christian Street Garage unchanged, executive director Larry Cohen said.

The design for the garage’s west facade overlooking Ewell Plaza features an array of multicolored vertical tubing. Large-scale lettering would spell out a message created with public input. The garage’s tower would be clad in amber-tinted glass.

When it was presented to the commission in September, members called the design garish and a poor fit for the site and the city. They held off on a formal vote, at the authority’s request.

Public art and architecture aren’t always in sync, the city’s public art manager, Jo Davis, told the parking authority board.

The city’s Public Art Advisory Board had helped to recruit the artists, R&R Studios of Miami, and approved the design. The garage project, Davis said, “is a real opportunity to educate about how public art works in terms of engaging the community.”

The Historical Commission reviews projects for compatibility with Lancaster’s historic streetscape and makes recommendations to City Council, which has the final say. The commisison concluded it has jurisdiction over the art, because it doubles as an integral architecture feature.

The commission’s opposition was unexpected and has delayed the project, Susan Bleecher, the authority’s deputy executive director, said. Were City Council to vote against the design as presented, that would delay it further, she said.

The decision is up to the relevant boards and City Council, and the authority will be supportive of whatever determination they make, Cohen said.

The commission meets Oct. 21. City Council could act as early as the following day, Oct. 22.