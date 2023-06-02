The Lancaster County Drug Task Force, known for seizing drugs, weapons and cash from bad actors, has broadened its net to include snack food.

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams on Thursday announced the results of a two-day operation in April when drug task force detectives snagged nearly $300,000 worth of snacks and merchandise infused with controlled substances from convenience stores and smoke shops across the county.

The detectives issued warnings to 43 stores selling products — some of them direct knockoffs of brand-name goods — that contain forms of THC, the psychoactive component of marijuana.

The drug task force haul included knockoffs of Ruffles potato chips, Nerds candy, Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Treats and the breakfast cereals Frosted Flakes and Cookie Crisp. The products used identical packaging with labels noting their THC content.

The stores were issued warnings that the sale of goods containing the THC variations Delta 8 and Delta 10 is illegal in Pennsylvania. Sale of Delta 9 products with a concentration greater than 0.3% is also illegal in the state.

The Delta 9 variation is the one most commonly found in marijuana. While Delta 8 and Delta 10 occur naturally in small amounts, they are generally produced synthetically. All variations have psychoactive properties.

Every store cooperated with authorities, Adams said, and the team seized more than 7,200 products, including smoking supplies, oils, flowers, gummies, chips, cereal and candy.

In exchange for the stores handing over products and ceasing all future sales, they were not charged. The stores were warned if they continue selling the products, charges of possession of a controlled substance or possession with an intent to sell could be brought against them.

Adams also said that while many of the products originated out of state, some were made in Lancaster County by businesses that have hemp-growing permits from the state Department of Agriculture. The businesses were notified of the illegal status of the products and warned of the consequences if they continue manufacturing them.

Danger to children

The drug task force had gotten calls from community members complaining about the underage purchase and use of the products by students in Manheim Township, Lampeter- Strasburg, Cocalico, Manheim Central and Ephrata Area school districts.

Pennsylvania and New Jersey reported an increase in the number of calls to poison control centers in 2022 for children obtaining THC products, Adams said. The health risks of THC include hallucinations, vomiting, anxiety and loss of consciousness.

“I can tell you that when I saw the photos, the products that we seized and how they are marketed, I found that to be incredibly offensive and alarming,” Adams said.

“I felt after seeing these photos that parents in particular need to be aware of this. … Just because it may be on a store shelf, unfortunately, does not mean that it’s safe.”

THC products are regulated by the 2018 Pennsylvania Farm Bill, which allows some businesses to legally grow hemp and manufacture products with low levels of THC, but the federal Drug Enforcement Agency has concluded THC has a high potential for abuse and must be regulated.

Adams asked anyone with a complaint to call the drug task force at 717-295-9536.