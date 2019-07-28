Authorities are investigating the death of a 9-year-old boy in Salisbury Township Sunday afternoon.
Lancaster County-Wide Communications dispatched responders to the area of Unser and Hensel roads about 3:40 p.m. for a report of a child who had been swimming, got out of the water and laid down and had no heartbeat.
Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said the boy died without an obvious reason. An autopsy will be done Monday morning.
Diamantoni said he didn't think swimming had anything to do with the boy's death.
"Sometimes the information that we get (initially) is different than we find when we do the autopsy," he said.
Pennsylvania State Police did not have any information available about 6:30 p.m.