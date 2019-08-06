Lancaster city police and the county prosecutor are asking the public for information concerning a J.P. McCaskey High School music teacher accused of having sexual contact with a former student.

Timothy Sterner, 52, of East Hempfield Township, groomed the former male student for a sexual relationship by showering him with gifts and cash and took him on trips, according to police, who charged him Monday.

On Tuesday, the law enforcement asked anyone who has information "that law-enforcement should be aware of" to contact them.

Police declined to say if they've gotten calls, noting investigations would have to be done. No further charges have been filed.

Authorities said the investigation continues, noting Sterner gave private music lessons to students at school and his Nolt Road home, organized and attended concerts in the region and organized trips with students to Florida and Europe.

Information can be submitted to Lancaster city police Detective Gareth Lowe, (717) 735-3411, loweg@lancasterpolice.com, or Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick (717) 299-8100, FHaverstick@co.lancaster.pa.us.

Information can also be submitted via CrimeWatch.

Sterner was charged Monday with one count of each of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony, attempted institutional sexual assault of minor, solicitation to commit institutional sexual assault of a minor – both third-degree felonies – and related offenses.

Sterner was being held at Lancaster County Prison on $2 million bail and has been suspended with pay, as per standard practice, from the School District of Lancaster. Online court documents did not list an attorney for him.

