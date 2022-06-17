Roger A. Culbreth Sr. draws from personal experience in his novel, “The Epiphany at Lancaster: An Awakening.”

“I remember when Lincoln Middle School opened, and officials were encouraging Black families to send their kids to that school even though we were supposed to go to (the former) Hand Middle School, so my parents did,” he said. “By going to Lincoln, which was tailored-made for an inclusive society, I got to see the other side … it was different, but I enjoyed it because it showed me how races could interact.”

Culbreth will be at Garden Court Apartments in Lancaster city today to sign copies of his book, which examines the conditions of Black life and race relations in Lancaster during the 1970s. The free event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the 520 E. End Ave. complex in the community building. Copies of the book will be available to purchase for $12.

A father of five, grandfather of 22 and great-grandfather of 12, the 66-year-old East Hempfield Township resident recalled growing up as one of 16 siblings on North Street in Lancaster city’s 7th Ward.

In his book, Culbreth draws from the real-life drama of one of his friends, an African American man who married a white woman whose family did not approve of their marriage.

“This was in the early 70s. My friend and eventually his children couldn’t have a relationship with his wife’s family. I was young but I remember asking myself, ‘Is this the kind of world we live in?’” Culbreth said.

That was four decades ago but the experience stuck with Culbreth and served as a motivation for his book.

“It was difficult to watch, especially as a Black man, and that’s what motivated me to write this book,” Culbreth said. “This book deals with race relations. I think everything that is done in this country, from finances and housing to education and justice, is all based on race. If you think about it, true equality never came.”

The book signing is sponsored by the Lancaster chapter of the National Action Network, a civil rights organization that promotes one standard of justice and equal opportunities for all people, in celebration of Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.

Published in January by Strategic Book Publishing & Rights Agency, “The Epiphany at Lancaster: An Awakening” is Culbreth’s first book.