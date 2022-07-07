A jury trial has been scheduled for the Virginia man who took part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and was arrested several weeks later at an East Cocalico Township motel.

Zachary Jordan Alam, 30, is scheduled for trial Aug. 29 in federal court in Washington, D.C., on charges including assault on a federal officer with a dangerous or deadly weapon, destruction of government property, obstruction of an official proceeding, unlawful entry on a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct.

Prosecutors said Alam smashed a window in the Speaker’s Lobby shortly before police shot and killed Ashli Babbitt, a San Diego woman, as she was climbing through the broken window.

Alam become known on Facebook and Twitter as "Helmet Boy" because he'd been caught on camera smashing the window.

Alam, of Centreville, Virginia, was arrested by the FBI at the Penn Amish Motel near Adamstown on Jan. 30, 2021.

Last August, Ephrata police charged Alam with burglary and theft related to the FBI’s arrest of him. Agents found $5,684 in stolen antiques in his motel room, according to Ephrata police.

Police responded to a burglar alarm at Stoudt’s Antique Mall, 2800 North Reading Road, at 9:42 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2021. The antique mall is less than a mile away from the Penn Amish Motel and Alam had checked into the motel three days prior.

This trial on the burglary charge has not been scheduled.