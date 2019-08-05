The “dog days” of summer have arrived.

Millersville University meteorologist Eric Horst says to expect a hot, humid August as Lancaster County’s high school football players prep for the upcoming season and students prepare for the first day of school.

Football practices begin Aug. 12. Schools start welcoming back students about a week later.

“The dog days aren’t the hottest part of summer, but it can still be an uncomfortable period (due to light winds and muggy conditions) that’s ideal to spend at the swimming pool or shore,” Horst wrote in an online post.

Horst writes that besides a weeklong spell of wet, cooler weather starting around Aug. 8, when daytime high temperatures could drop into the upper 70s, temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 80s or low 90s most days this month. AccuWeather backs those numbers in its August forecast.

Love this site on the MU Weather Cam! No, I'm not talking about the blue skies ...I'm talking about football camp on the field! Somewhere down there is my son, Jonathan, as part of the @LancLebLeague champs @MTFootball18 @canes77. Who else is getting excited for football season? pic.twitter.com/JuKczPNTyM — E. Horst, MU WIC (@MUweather) July 25, 2019

“Beyond that, we’ll likely return to seasonably warm, muggy conditions for a good part of late-August,” Horst wrote. “But in the end August may not be all that extreme and, like June, perhaps finish up with near-average temps.”

That wasn’t the case in July.

The average temperature in July, Horst tweeted Wednesday, was nearly 3 degrees above normal at 87.5 degrees, making it the 13th hottest July on record.