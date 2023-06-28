A Lancaster County district court did not consistently issue arrest warrants or make requests to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to suspend driving privileges, according to an audit by the state’s Auditor General.

The warrants and suspension requests are used to enforce the collection of fines when people failed to respond to traffic citations or pay fines associated with citations or minor cases.

Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth, who oversees the county’s district judges, downplayed the significance of the problem at the district court evaluated in the audit and attributed it to a heavy caseload and staff shortages.

The audit of Judge Adam Witkonis’ office was released in April and included in a recent news release from the Auditor General’s The audits are performed to determine whether fines and fees collected locally on behalf of the state were correctly reported and promptly remitted to the appropriate state agency, Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor said in the release.

Besides Witkonis’ office, audits were done at Columbia District Judge Miles Bixler’s office and of dog, hunting and fishing licenses sold by Lancaster County Treasurer Amber Martin’s office. The audit period covered 2018 through 2021.

In all audits, the Auditor General’s office determined that each office properly remitted funds to appropriate state agencies.

But at Witkonis’ office, auditors found that of 57 instances in which warrants were supposed to be issued, 12 weren’t issued timely and six weren’t issued at all. The audit also found that of 28 instances in which a request for suspension of operating privileges was supposed to be issued, eight weren’t issued timely and six weren’t issued at all.

The audit noted that the same problem was found in a previous audit of Witkonis’ office.

Ashworth said issuing warrants and suspension requests is a priority, but downplayed the severity of the problem.

He said Witkonis’ office has the largest caseload of any of the county’s district courts. Witkonis’ staff is working to get warrants and suspension requests done in recommended time frames, he added.

“It needs to be mentioned that there are no specific rules mandating the time within which these matters must be addressed,” Ashworth said in an email Monday.

In his response included in the audit, Witkonis said problems were bound to happen given staffing shortages, a workload at nearly 70% above the average workload among county district judge offices and the need to prioritize work.

Witkonis also said there is no backlog relating to warrants or suspension requests.

Ashworth said the positions have been posted for a long time, but it’s difficult to fill or retain workers given salary at the time. He said he hopes recent salary increases will lead to hires.

The license suspension requests are not related to an issue in the Lancaster County Clerk of Courts office in which PennDOT was not notified of some license suspensions over the past decade.