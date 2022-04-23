A date has been set for oral arguments in the Commonwealth Court trial over the state of funding for Pennsylvania’s public K-12 schools.

Attorneys for the six public school districts, including the School District of Lancaster, which filed the lawsuit, and legislative leaders, including the governor and secretary of education, will make oral arguments on legal issues in the case before Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer July 26 at 9:30 a.m. in Courtroom 3001 of the Pennsylvania Judicial Center in Harrisburg.

A final decision on the case could come several months after the July 26 argument, according to a news release from the Public Interest Law Center.

Testimony in the trial ran from Nov. 12, 2021, to Feb. 22 and closing arguments were March 10.

Meanwhile, all parties involved must file their initial positions in the case by May 2.

Outside parties with an interest in the case must file their positions in the case by May 16.

And all parties will then be given various deadlines for responses to each parties’ position with a final deadline of July 15.

The July 26 court proceedings will be livestreamed by Commonwealth Court on their YouTube page.

A summary outline of the witnesses and evidence in the trial is available on the Fund Our Schools Pennsylvania website. Before the trial concluded March 10, School District of Lancaster’s Superintendent, Damaris Rau, Chief Financial & Operations Officer and an instructional coach testified on behalf of the petitioners.