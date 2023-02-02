A judge is giving more time to the defense and prosecution teams in the case of David Vincent Sinopoli, who is charged with the 1975 killing of Lindy Sue Biechler.

During a brief status conference Thursday, Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth scheduled Lancaster County’s oldest cold case for another status conference April 27.

Status conferences are opportunities for defense and prosecution attorneys to update a judge on where a case stands and get an outline of the schedule going forward.

It is not uncommon for cases to be rescheduled. Neither Sinopoli nor his attorney, Allan Sodomsky, of Reading, were present.

According to authorities, Sinopoli stabbed Biechler, 19, in her Manor Township apartment on Dec. 5, 1975. She had also been sexually assaulted.

Sinopoli, 69, of East Hempfield Township, was arrested July 17 at his home after investigators developed him as a suspect late in 2021. He is charged with one count of homicide.

Sinopoli had lived in the same apartment complex as Biechler for a time, but moved out sometime prior to August 1975. He lived on the second floor of the four-unit building.

Sinopoli was never a suspect, but using a combination of DNA evidence and family tree analysis, genetic genealogists in Virginia developed him as a strong lead.

Last February, investigators learned Sinopoli, his wife and another couple would be flying out of Philadelphia International Airport, according to court records. Detectives followed Sinopoli and retrieved a coffee cup he threw in the trash.

From that cup, investigators obtained a DNA sample, which was then compared with DNA samples taken from blood found on Biechler’s clothing that investigators believed belonged to her killer. The comparison found the samples consistent, prosecutors said.

Sinopoli is being held in Lancaster County Prison without bail.