Attorneys for a Mount Joy woman charged with causing the crash that killed two Warwick students in October 2018 want homicide and all other charges dismissed, claiming she wasn't acting recklessly by driving, despite her seizure history.

The petition, filed Jan. 21 in Lancaster County Court, argues that because Debra Slaymaker-Walker had a seizure before the crash, she wasn't acting recklessly, which is a legal component of voluntary manslaughter.

Slaymaker-Walker's public defenders, Chris Tallarico and Rian Thompson, wrote in the petition that medical experts for the prosecution and defense have agreed that even her driving was involuntary.

"Because she could not anticipate the onset of these seizures, her act of driving was not a gross deviation from the standard of conduct that a reasonable person would observe in her situation," they wrote.

Brett Hambright, spokesman for the Lancaster County District Attorneys' office, said the the office continues "to evaluate the factual basis underlying the medical expert opinions."

Judge Donald Totaro ordered the prosecution to respond by Feb. 11.

Jack R. Nicholson, 16, and Meghan Keeney, 17, were killed in last year's crash outside Warwick High School. Rylan Beebe, 17, was seriously injured.

Slaymaker-Walker, 64, is charged with two counts each of criminal homicide, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and related crimes.

Her defense has also asked that the trial be held elsewhere, arguing media coverage and opinions given by Craig Stedman when he was the county's district attorney mean it will be difficult to find an unbiased jury.

Totaro said he'd decide after seeing prospective jurors.

A May 4 trial has been scheduled. She has been on house arrest with electronic monitoring since being charged in December 2018.

