The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office has charged an East Petersburg man with sexual assault

According to a press release, November 14, 2020, Shawn Baker, 52, invited a friend over to his house, and the two were later joined by a mutual friend, the victim, who was unknown to Baker previously.

“Baker invited the victim to help him prepare some food on the outdoor grill and then assaulted her while outside,” the release said. “After he finished the assault, Baker shoved the victim in the direction of the grill and told her to take the food back inside.”

Baker was charged with Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Sexual Assault, two counts of Aggravated Indecent Assault, two counts of Indecent Assault and False Imprisonment.

“A potential appearance of a conflict of interest existed with the witnesses in the case,” Adams said in a text message, but declined to explain the conflict.