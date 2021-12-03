DNA evidence helped put Raymond Rowe in prison for life in the 1992 rape and murder of school teacher Christy Mirack nearly 29 years ago.

The once-popular local entertainer known as DJ Freez now hopes DNA evidence will free him.

In a court filing this week intended to bolster testimony at a hearing earlier this year challenging his conviction, Rowe’s attorney sought to sharpen the case for why Judge Dennis Reinaker should allow DNA testing on never-tested items used to kill Mirack, 24.

“Rowe is not on a fishing expedition. The items to be tested in this case could conclusively establish who the real perpetrator of these crimes is,” Rowe’s attorney, Todd M. Mosser, wrote in a brief filed Wednesday in county court supporting the conviction challenge.

At an August hearing in which he sought to withdraw the guilty plea that led to his 2019 conviction, Rowe testified that he and Mirack had been having a secret affair and they had had consensual sex the morning she was murdered. She was alive when he left her Greenfield Estates townhouse in East Lampeter Township on Dec. 21, 1992, he testified.

Rowe’s testimony sought to provide a plausible – and innocent – explanation for why his DNA matched semen found at the crime scene.

Rowe, 53, had never been a suspect in the killing until 2018, when genetic genealogy led detectives to him after his half-sister uploaded her DNA to a public genealogy database.

Mirack had been strangled with her sweater and beaten with a cutting board, but those items were never tested for DNA.

While Rowe had originally asked to also be able to withdraw his guilty plea, that request is not part of the brief, suggesting a change in strategy.

“If that testing comes back favorable, then we seek to withdraw his plea,” and move to dismiss, Mosser told LNP | LancasterOnline on Thursday.

Mosser said it was premature to discuss other potential strategies until Reinaker rules.

‘More plausible suspects’

“Law enforcement developed several much more plausible suspects than Rowe, but erroneously ruled them out because their semen was not found at the scene,” Mosser wrote in the brief.

Mosser wrote there were six other people police considered, most of whom better fit the description witnesses gave of a man seen near Mirack’s condo than how Rowe looked at the time. Rowe was some 60 or more pounds lighter than the man described, wore different colored clothing and had a different hair color.

“To find the true perpetrator, the items touched in the commission of the assault and strangulation should have been tested,” Mosser wrote.

“DNA found on these items would exonerate Rowe because he never touched any of these items. And, the DNA on these items would conclusively establish who the real perpetrator is,” Mosser wrote.

That there was no trauma to Mirack’s sexual organs shows she was not raped, Mosser wrote. A medical examiner wrote that bruising on her lower legs was consistent with sexual assault, which Mosser disputed.

‘No choice but to plead’

As to the question of “... why an innocent man would plead guilty to the crimes committed in this case,” Mosser recapped testimony from Rowe’s hearing that spanned several days in August and September. “... it is readily apparent that this case is an example of a man who felt he was left with no choice but to plead guilty.”

After his arrest, Rowe was kept in “atrocious” conditions in Lancaster County Prison, where he was held in solitary confinement much of the time, losing 25 pounds. Rowe was also prohibited from seeing his daughter, who was also “harassed” by the county’s children and youth department, according to testimony. And “Rowe’s wife was arrested before a visit with him based on an obvious pretext,” Mosser wrote. That concerned testimony in August that she supposedly needed to be involuntarily committed on grounds she was suicidal, which she denied.

Rowe also testified his defense attorneys essentially badgered him into pleading guilty, which they denied.

And, “Rowe was threatened with new, unrelated charges that would place his physical safety in jeopardy,” Mosser wrote. The charges were never filed and what they concerned has never been specified.

Looming over everything was the specter of the death penalty if the case were to go to trial, according to Mosser.

“It is wrong to think that anyone’s decision making process under these circumstances would not be impaired,” Mosser wrote.

By pleading guilty to rape and first-degree murder on Jan. 8, 2019, Rowe avoided the risk of being convicted at trial sentenced to death.

What’s next

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office has about 30 days to respond to Mosser’s motion. Mosser, then, will have another 10, if needed, to reply to that. Reinaker would then begin considering the matter, but has not said how long he would take to rule.