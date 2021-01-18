An early Monday evening fire damaged part of home near Neffsville.

Emergency crews responding to the 7:13 p.m. fire call arrived to find smoky conditions on the first floor of the duplex at 2642 Stagecoach Lane, then discovered an active fire at the house in a development southwest of the intersection of routes 501 and 722.

Crews quickly brought the fire under control at the house, which from the outside didn’t have visible signs of damage. After about an hour, crews began leaving the scene.

A fire official wasn't available Monday night to offer any details about the fire, including a possible cause or a damage estimate.