On a windy but warm night Tuesday in Quarryville, Solanco superintendent Brian Bliss offered a thought experiment involving a huge swimming pool, 280 graduates and a whole lot of cannonballs.

His purpose: If each member of the Solanco Class of 2023 became the best version of themselves, the overall “splash” would be significant.

“The best version of you becomes the best version of us,” Bliss said.

Solanco’s 2023 graduates, all wearing gowns decorated with black and gold, accepted their diplomas on the grass of the high school’s football field Tuesday night.

Principal Scott Long opened the commencement by uplifting the qualities of this year’s graduating class.

“These 280 graduates have demonstrated resiliency, perseverance and responsibility, but more importantly, they have consistently displayed kindness and compassion,” Long said.

Cousins Renee and Paige Althoff each earned prestigious academic honors; Renee was named the class’ valedictorian, Paige the salutatorian.

In her speech, Renee Althoff reflected on her tough academic path at Solanco and encouraged her classmates as they embarked on new journeys.

“As we move on in life, we must accept the difficulties that will cross our path,” she said. “The main test of our character is not the difficulty itself, but how we respond to it.”

Dr. Diane Boomsma, a Solanco graduate and current president of Custom Prescriptions of Lancaster, was the guest of honor at Tuesday’s ceremony.

Boomsma offered the graduates thoughts on how to continuously learn as they enter what she called the “wonderment” stage of life.

“Ask questions, lots of them. Even if you think you know the answer. Gather an array of diverse thoughts from a wide variety of people,” Boomsma said.

Long presented the Solanco Class of 2023. Each student took some long-awaited steps to the stage as their diplomas awaited them.

Class president Kyler Henne concluded the speeches, and the graduates moved their tassels from right to left.

In Paige Althoff’s address to the class, she had two messages: Everyone needs help, and no one is alone.

“As we continue into our next phase of life, I wish that we all embrace the vulnerability needed both to extend and accept help, support and encouragement,” she said. “We need to trust that others have gifts that can help us, and we need to use our gifts to help others in turn.”