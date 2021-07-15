LGBT advocates expressed disappointment Wednesday after the Hempfield school board on Tuesday night decided not to take a stance on whether to allow transgender athletes to compete with the teams that match their gender identities.

During a meeting Tuesday night that lasted more than six hours, the board retained the Independence Law Center, a conservative, Harrisburg-based law firm, to assist the administration with producing a policy around student athletic participation. More than 300 people attended the meeting, and about 80 residents — some supporting transgender student-athletes, some opposed to inclusion mainly in the name of competitive fairness — made public comments to the board.

The law center, which has a history of defending policies that LGBT advocates say discriminate against transgender students, will offer its services to the district at no cost. Any policy it helps develop will ultimately be reviewed and voted on by the school board.

Still, critics said the school board missed an opportunity to stand up for students belonging to the LGBT community.

“I am disappointed that after listening to nearly five hours of public comments last night, the board, who has apparently put considerable effort into this matter already, chose not to decisively move forward to protect our most vulnerable, marginalized students,” said Jamie Beth Cohen, a Hempfield parent who organized a pro-LGBT rally prior to Tuesday night’s meeting. More than 300 LGBT supporters attended the rally, with a small group of counter protesters present, as well.

The action the board did take — enlisting the Independence Law Center’s services — was “even more disappointing,” Cohen said.

The law firm selected by the board is affiliated with the Pennsylvania Family Institute, a nonprofit devoted to religious liberty and so-called traditional family values, according to its website.

The center represented plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Boyertown Area School District after the district opened its locker rooms to transgender students who identify with the gender opposite of their biological sex. After a lower court ruled against the plaintiffs, the U.S. Supreme Court in 2019 declined to hear an appeal. The center also assisted the Eastern Lancaster County school board in 2019 as it developed a policy around transgender use of bathrooms and locker rooms.

Randall Wenger, chief counsel for the center, did not respond to a request for comment.

The debate over transgender student-athletes in Hempfield began when a high school sophomore, after coming out as transgender, competed in one meet for the girls track team in the spring. This sparked an investigation by the board’s policies committee, led by board member Chris Smiley.

Many community members hoped the board would come to a resolution Tuesday night.

Procedures in question

Neither the motion the board approved Tuesday night nor any mention of the Independence Law Center were on the board agenda. In fact, no action items on the agenda mentioned anything about the athletics policy. The agenda only stated that there would be a discussion about the current athletics policy, which allows transgender students to compete with the teams that match their gender identity. The public, therefore, did not have an opportunity to weigh in on the motion prior to the board vote.

That raises a potential Sunshine Act liability, according to Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.

“The Sunshine Act requires agencies to provide an opportunity for meaningful public comment prior to all official action (votes), and if this issue wasn’t on the agenda and public comment had already taken place, they should have opened up for public comment again before the vote took place,” Melewsky said.

Hempfield school board Vice President Grant Keener, who made the motion the board approved by a 5-3 vote, said he is confident the board did not violate the state’s open meetings law by not giving the public an opportunity to provide comment between the motion and the vote.

“If we weren’t confident, then we wouldn’t have done it the way we did,” he said.

Keener said he chose the Independence Law Center to work with the administration because of its “expertise” in policy development. He said the board considered other law firms, but he didn’t disclose which ones out of, he said, respect for the ones that weren’t chosen.

‘At least we have a start’

As for the Independence Law Center’s conservative reputation, Keener said he doesn’t think that will “bleed over into the ultimate policy document.”

“I think the board wanted to make the next step and develop a draft document that would form the basis for further discussion,” he said.

Board member Smiley, the policies chair, abstained from voting for Keener’s motion. Smiley said he was “KO’d” by that point of the night.

The board’s action, Smiley said, represents a first of many steps toward a potential solution for both sides of the issue.

“At least we have a start,” he said. “That’s all this is. … This is not the endgame here, by any means.”

Whatever the school board eventually approves, Marianne Stein, a legislative associate with the ACLU, said she hopes it doesn’t exclude transgender students. If it does, she said, the school district may be susceptible to a lawsuit citing Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause in the U.S. Constitution.

“I encourage the board to do the right thing, and the legal thing, and that is to support and protect all students,” Stein, of West Hempfield Township, said.

With that said, the board’s decision to enlist the Independence Law Center, which “has a history of pushing for transphobic policies,” Stein said, makes the ACLU weary.

“That does make the ACLU a little skeptical for them to be advising the school board on this issue,” she said.