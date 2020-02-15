Several Warwick High School students received an in-school suspension after they walked out of school Wednesday in protest of hate speech targeting the LGBT community on campus.

The school district wouldn’t disclose how many of the 14 students who participated in the protest were suspended, but LNP | LancasterOnline confirmed at least 11 through interviews with students and parents Friday.

Students said they believe everyone will eventually face discipline. Walkout participants, they said, are being called one-by-one into the principal’s office.

David Ziegler, a senior who participated in the walkout, said he thinks he’s the "only one" who hasn’t been notified of a suspension.

"I’m pretty sure I’m on the chopping block," Ziegler said, "but by chance I haven’t gotten it yet."

According to an email sent from Warwick High School Principal Kristy Szobocsan to a parent regarding one of the suspensions, she said discipline was handed down because students left school without permission, not for protesting.

The school district shared a similar message in a statement posted on its website Friday.

"Although students are not disciplined for peaceful protests at Warwick, leaving class without permission and being out of an assigned area are disciplinary infractions," the statement reads.

The district also said it is an "inclusive institution, embracing each and every student," and it considers student voice "paramount in all our decision making, and we have created a multitude of ways students can exercise this right."

The walkout lasted about an hour and a half starting with the high school’s first lunch period, said student organizer Morgan Hackart, another senior. Students missed lunch and about one class, according to the high school’s student handbook.

Hackart said he wasn’t surprised that students were disciplined and described the punishment as "lenient."

"I’m just glad they weren’t repercussions for the act of walking out itself," Hackart said. He also was given one day of in-school suspension.

Students were escorted into Szobocsan’s office following the walkout and warned that they would face punishment for skipping class, Hackart said. Szobocsan seemed responsive to the students’ concerns.

"I think after Wednesday we’re going to be working a lot more with the administration, and they seem to be more aware of going on," Hackart said.

Vic Walczak, legal director for the state American Civil Liberties Union, weighed in on the district’s response, saying the district was likely within its rights to discipline students for intentionally missing class.

"What the school can’t do is punish these students worse simply because they participated in a political activity," Walczak said.

The student handbook states students who cut class or leave school without permission "will be subject to discipline." It doesn’t define what type of discipline.

Students say they walked out to protest the use of homophobic and racial slurs at the high school. Many of the protesters were members of the school’s Gender Sexuality Alliance.

The bullying was on display even as they protested, students said.

Students in the cafeteria crowded by a window through which they could see the students protesting outside. Some students made offensive gestures to them, mouthed slurs and even ran outside to shout at them.

Kailey McBride, a freshman, said the school resource officer escorted a few students inside away from the window.

"There were some students who supported it, some who didn’t care and some who just made fun of it," junior Stephen Quinones said.