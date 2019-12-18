Two professors from Franklin & Marshall College and one from Millersville University signed a letter published Monday supporting the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The letter, signed by more than 1,500 historians, legal experts and others, urged the House of Representatives to impeach the president, saying if Trump's "misconduct does not rise to the level of impeachment, then virtually nothing does."

F&M history professors Richard Reitan and Van Gosse, and Francis Bremer, professor emeritus of history at Millersville, were among those who signed the letter.

The letter states Trump's "numerous and flagrant abuses of power" —including his "attempts to coerce Ukraine ... by withholding essential military assistance in exchange for the fabircation and legitimization of false information in order to advance his own re-election" and his "lawless obstruction of the House of Representatives," — warrant impeachment.

The House is expected to vote on two articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, Wednesday evening, following hours of debate.

If votes go the Democrats' way, Trump could become the third U.S. commander in chief to be impeached.