At least five municipalities, including two led by Republicans, are rejecting the GOP-led effort to defy Gov. Tom Wolf and partially reopen Lancaster County this week.

Elected officials in Ephrata, Denver, Columbia, Marietta and Lancaster city have taken stands in opposition to a plan to begin gradually allowing businesses to open before Wolf lifts the most severe restrictions on the county.

In Ephrata, Republican Mayor Ralph Mowen cast a tie-breaking vote on Monday to oppose a resolution that would have supported the county’s early reopening. He raised questions about the borough's authority to defy an order from the governor, and about whether local Republicans were playing politics.

Thirteen Republican elected officials - U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, the entire Republican state legislative delegation and two GOP county commissioners - wrote a letter to Wolf stating they are prepared to move the county from the “red phase,” the most restrictive of Wolf’s reopening plan, to “yellow” on Friday.

“I quite honestly wonder if the governor was Republican, if they would have done this,” Ephrata Mayor Ralph Mowen, a lifelong Republican, said.

Republicans control borough council in Ephrata and in Denver. Democrats control the councils in Columbia, Marietta and Lancaster city.

“I just don’t feel that they are prepared to make the move, and I think it was political and not science-driven,” Mowen told LNP | LancasterOnline Wednesday.

Wolf has extended stay-at-home order in Lancaster and other counties until at least June 4.

In recent weeks, nine other local governments in Lancaster County have supported an early reopen here.

This story will be updated through the afternoon.