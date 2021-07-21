Back-to-back crashes involving tractor trailers closed down a section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Brecknock Township, Wednesday afternoon.

At least nine people were taken to the hospital after a combination of crashes on the turnpike Wednesday afternoon around 12:49 p.m., according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Eight vehicles were involved in the crash, Pennsylvania State Police Troop T public information officer Holly Reber-Billings.

The turnpike (Interstate 76) is closed westbound from the Morgantown interchange to the Reading interchange, Reber-Billings said.

The first crash happened when a tractor trailer overturned near mile marker 290 west bound, the supervisor said. No injuries were reported from that crash.

As traffic began to build up from the crash, another tractor trailer failed to stop while driving on the turnpike, rear-ending and crashing into "quite a few vehicles," the supervisor said.

The second crash happened at mile marker 292.7, less than three miles back from the initial crash, according to the supervisor.

At least two dozen emergency units were called to the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.