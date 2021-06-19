A multivehicle crash along Route 30 in West Hempfield Township on Saturday evening caused numerous injuries, and at least one vehicle to catch fire, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Firefighters were called to westbound Route 30, east of Columbia, at 6:15 p.m. after reports of at least four vehicles that crashed, the supervisor said.

One of the vehicles caught fire during the crash, according to dispatch reports.

As many as eight people were injured in the crash, with three of them children, the supervisor said. At least two people were trapped in a vehicle, with one of them being successfully freed.

Two helicopters were dispatched to the scene.

Westbound Route 30 was shut down at Prospect Road.